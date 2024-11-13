Volunteer firefighter arrested, accused of starting brush fire in Suffolk County

MEDFORD, Long Island (WABC) -- A volunteer firefighter in Suffolk County was arrested for allegedly setting a brush fire in Medford.

Firefighter Jonathan Quiles intentionally set a fire in a wooded area on Mount Vernon Avenue that damaged a 2004 Chevrolet parked nearby, police say.

The fire burned through an area of Twelve Pines Park on Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters responded Wednesday morning to put out hot spots.

It was one of several brush fires in Suffolk County on Wednesday.

Quiles is charged with arson and reckless endangerment.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Central Islip later in the day.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.