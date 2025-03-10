Burn ban in effect for Long Island, New York City and Hudson Valley after Suffolk County brush fire

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Brush fires that burned hundreds of acres on Long Island over the weekend are under control but a burn ban remains in place.

More than 90 fire departments and EMS crews, as well as the National Guard, battled the flames along the Sunrise Highway in Suffolk County.

Officials are investigating the fires as a potential act of arson, according to Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine. The investigation will include the use of drones to canvass the fire areas and also interviewing 911 callers about the incident.

The fast-spreading fire prompted New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to declare a state of emergency in the town of Southampton in Suffolk County. Governor Hochul also implemented a burn ban for Long Island, New York City and parts of the Hudson Valley due to gusty winds and lower humidity -- in effect now through March 16 when the statewide burn ban begins.

Officials say high winds and low humidity fueled the flames.

"There was a lot of downed trees in the vicinity that fed this fire, and that's when we saw the huge clouds of smoke that engulfed this entire area," Romaine said.

Two firefighters were injured while battling the fires, including one who suffered a second-degree burn to his face and another who suffered a head injury. Both firefighters have since been released from the hospital.

Two commercial structures nearby were also damaged as a result of the fires.

The fires broke out in the same vicinity of the Pine Barrens in which a much worse wind-driven blaze devastated thousands of acres along the Sunrise Highway in the late summer of 1995. Drought conditions that year also set the stage for the conflagration, which lasted over a week and whose cause was never determined.

Officials say the Pine Barrens is a fire-dependent system, which means much of the ecosystem and its plant life depends on fire in order to have regrowth and to flourish. Officials add that they do not expect any major impacts to the Pine Barrens because of the fire, but instead anticipate a rebound in the ecosystem long term.

