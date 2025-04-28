Superheroes scaling building surprise children at the Ronald McDonald House

UPPER EAST SIDE (WABC) -- In honor of National Superhero Day, patients at the Ronald McDonald House got a special visit from some of their favorite superheroes.

Nearly 90 young patients and their families witnessed high-flying stunts first-hand as they watched superheroes scale the 11-story building on East 73rd Street.

The children are calling the Ronald McDonald House home while undergoing treatments for cancer and other serious illnesses.

"I saw real superheroes for the first time coming down!!! Look right away!" said 6-year-old patient Mavis.

Superman, Deadpool, and Batman helped the patients take their minds off their health battles.

The CEO of the Ronald McDonald House says the patients and their families are real-life superheroes who overcome obstacles every day and deserve to be happy.

"This is one of the most joyous days of the year. These kids are battling serious, pediatric illnesses, like cancer and everything else they are our superheroes," Ruth Browne, CEO of Ronald McDonald House, said.

