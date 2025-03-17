Surveillance video shows possible 'person of interest' in murder of Iman in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- New surveillance video released on Monday might help police finally catch the person wanted in the murder of an Imam in Newark, New Jersey.

Imam Hassan Sharif was shot an killed outside his mosque on Jan. 3, 2024.

Officials said Sharif had multiple gunshot wounds and was brought to the hospital, where he eventually was pronounced dead.

In Aug, 2024, Sharif had posted on Facebook that he was attacked on his way to morning prayers, but that time was able to get away.

Sharif was also a transportation safety officer at Newark Airport since 2006. Those who knew him says he believed in helping people, and his mosque was even used as a "safe surrender" location giving fugitives a place to safely turn themselves in.

Officials say the motive for the shooting didn't have any connection of being domestic terrorism.

There is a reward of up to $35,000 for information leading to an arrest.

