Imam shot outside mosque in Newark attacked previously

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A community is confused and in mourning after the Imam of a mosque in Newark was shot and killed. Now, we're learning that this isn't the first time the imam was the victim of a violent incident.

The investigation into the motive for the killing is underway.

The mosque shared a video of Imam Hassan Sharif. He was found by police Wednesday morning lying in the parking lot, just 10 feet from the entrance to Masjid Muhammad.

It happened at 6:15 a.m. outside the mosque on South Orange Avenue and Camden Street.

Officials say he had multiple gunshot wounds and was brought to the hospital, where he eventually was pronounced dead.

Back in August, Sharif posted on Facebook that he was attacked on his way to morning prayers, but that time was able to get away.

Authorities say this shooting does not appear to be racially motivated, but community members are still fearful.

Those who knew Sharif, who also was a transportation safety officer at Newark Airport since 2006, say he believed in helping people, and that this mosque was even used as a "safe surrender" location giving fugitives a place to safely turn themselves in.

As for the investigation, police are looking into surveillance video from the area and are offering a $25,000 reward to anyone with information.

Officials say the motive does not appear to be an act motivated by bias or domestic terrorism.

"The impact on the community of this sort of particularly dastardly crime cannot be understated," said Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens.

Officials say an imam shot outside his mosque in Newark on Wednesday morning has died from his injuries.

People in the area blame this crime on the ongoing crisis of violence in the neighborhood.

"The crime in this area just has to stop," said Newark resident Paulette Williams. "It's ridiculous. I'm out of here. I'm moving to another state. I can't take anymore."

Daud Haqq, the president of the Tri-State Imams Council, is especially shaken by his friend's death.

"My heart is really hurting over him," said Haqq, before questioning the motive, "You're not afraid to attack an imam, how about the average Muslim?"

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens vowed to get some answers for the reeling community.

"It's not lost on us the particular impact on the Islamic community, we share your pain," said Stephens. "And we promise to utilize the full resources of those here, and those who are continuing to partner with us to we make sure that this heinous crime is solved."

Gov. Phil Murphy released a statement asking for anyone with information to come forward.

"At a time when the Muslim community is concerned by an increase of bias incidents and crimes, I want to assure the Muslim community and people of all faiths that we will do everything in our power to keep all residents safe, especially in or near our houses of worship," the statement said in part.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Newark Police Department through their 24-hour tip hot line at 1-877-NWK TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

