AccuWeather: Major winter storm expected this weekend in New York City, Tri-State

NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut could face their first major winter storm of the season this weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A strong coastal storm could bring some heavy precipitation and strong winds to New York City and the Tri-State area over the weekend including the potential for the first significant snowfall in nearly 2 years.

The last time there was an inch of snow on a single calendar day in New York City was Feb. 13, 2022.

It is still too early for specifics at this time, but AccuWeather says impactful snow, heavy rain, strong winds, and coastal flooding are all on the table.

This Week

The western states get the first taste of this storm with snow west of the Rockies to the mountains along the Pacific coast into Wednesday.

The storm will produce a zone of heavy snow over the southern High Plains in parts of New Mexico, northwestern Texas, western Oklahoma, eastern Colorado and western Kansas from Thursday to Friday.

Weekend Development

The storm is expected to blossom across the Southern states to start the weekend, likely bringing along a swath of heavy rain and thunderstorms. At the same time, AccuWeather says the storm can expand northward into cold enough air for snow to fall over the Ohio Valley.

The area of the snow is likely to expand rapidly once the storm's moisture reaches the central and southern Appalachians and parts of mid-Atlantic late Saturday.

What NYC/Tri-State Can Expect

How much snow ends up falling in and around New York City will depend on the track and strength of the storm.

AccuWeather says many storms that approach from the south in this manner tend to pull warm air in from the Atlantic Ocean, often leading to an abbreviated period of snow or wintry mix. Water temperatures in the nearby Atlantic are generally in the 40s, so an east-to-northeast wind from the water will bring that milder ocean air inland.

That type of track would result in accumulating snow north and west of the city with lesser amounts in the city and areas to the south and east.

A more northerly wind during the storm could prevent the warming effect of the Atlantic. AccuWeather says if cold air holds its ground to the north and the storm takes a track slightly more to the southeast, more snow could be possible in New York City and points south and east.

Rain or snow, the storm will be a fast mover with the most significant wintry effects likely happening between Saturday night and Sunday evening.

Stay with the Eyewitness News team and AccuWeather for continuing updates as we track this system. Download the abc7NY mobile app for updates and weather alerts on the go.

