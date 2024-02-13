Snow totals across NYC, NY, NJ and CT from the winter storm on February 13, 2024

How much snow did you get? Totals from New York City, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A coastal storm is bringing some significant snow across the Tri-State area.

As much as 4-8 inches of snow was expected in the New York City Metro area.

Some of the highest snowfall totals were forecast for the northern New York City suburbs and southwestern Connecticut.

Here are the latest reports from the National Weather Service:

...Connecticut...

...Fairfield County...

Bethel 4.8 in 0718 AM 02/13 Cocorahs

1 N Danbury Airport 3.9 in 0705 AM 02/13 CO-OP Observer

4 ENE Danbury 3.0 in 0553 AM 02/13 Public

Bridgeport 2.6 in 0700 AM 02/13 Official NWS Obs

...New London County...

Niantic 0.5 in 0430 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

...New Jersey...

...Sussex County...

Sparta 5.6 in 0558 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

4 WSW Wantage Twp 4.0 in 0520 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

...Union County...

Newark Airport 1.4 in 0700 AM 02/13 Official NWS Obs

Westfield 0.7 in 0420 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

...Warren County...

Hackettstown 2.2 in 0403 AM 02/13 Public

...New York...

...New York (Manhattan) County...

Central Park 1.2 in 0700 AM 02/13 Official NWS Obs

...Orange County...

Port Jervis 8.5 in 0630 AM 02/13 COCORAHS

2 SSW Middletown 7.0 in 0715 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

2 E Highland Mills 6.2 in 0703 AM 02/13 Public

1 WNW Monroe 5.7 in 0630 AM 02/13 Trained Spotter

2 WSW West Point 5.1 in 0620 AM 02/13 Public

1 NE Goshen 5.0 in 0640 AM 02/13 Public

...Queens County...

NYC/La Guardia 0.6 in 0700 AM 02/13 Official NWS Obs

NYC/JFK 0.4 in 0700 AM 02/13 Official NWS Obs

...Suffolk County...

Upton 0.3 in 0700 AM 02/13 Official NWS Obs

Islip Airport 0.1 in 0700 AM 02/13 Official NWS Obs

...Westchester County...

Peekskill 4.2 in 0640 AM 02/13 Public

Eyewitness News viewers share their snow photos

