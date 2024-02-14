Extra Time: New York 3rd District special election winds down; winter storm aftermath

We have more on New York 3rd District special election and a look at the clean-up across the Tri-State following Tuesday morning's winter storm.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As the special election to replace disgraced ex-Congressman George Santos, Democrat Tom Suozzi and Republican Mazi Pilip both made last-minute stops on Tuesday.

Eyewitness News reporters Chantee Lans and Josh Einiger are on Long Island with the latest.

Winter storm clean-up

Many throughout the Tri-State dug themselves out of the major snowstorm that moved through during the height of the morning commute Tuesday.

The focus in its aftermath is the cleanup and the danger of black ice.

Eyewitness News reporters Marcus Solis and Toni Yates report on how residents made it through the storm.

Sharing Her Story

Eyewitness News' own Stacey Sager is once again fighting breast cancer.

Sager has always been open about her personal battles, hoping to help and inspire others.

She will begin her first of 20 rounds of radiation treatments next week, but joined us to not only talk about her progress but also provide a message for all women.

