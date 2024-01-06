Live Update: Tri-State braces for winter storm to bring rain and snow

Marcus Solis is live in Tarrytown with the latest.

Marcus Solis is live in Tarrytown with the latest.

Marcus Solis is live in Tarrytown with the latest.

Marcus Solis is live in Tarrytown with the latest.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A potent winter storm looks to bring snow, freezing rain and rain to New York City and the Tri-State area this weekend.

The system is expected to track along the northeastern coastline.

The heaviest snowfall is expected in parts of the Hudson Valley, the Poconos in Pennsylvania, and portions of New England. Localized accumulations of snowfall could exceed one foot in areas of higher elevation.

The New York City metropolitan area is expected to see some snow at the start, but then a changeover to rain.

Latest AccuWeather Forecast

Track the storm with AccuTrack Radar

Send your snow photos to Eyewitness News

WINTER STORM IMPACT UPDATES

Preparing for snow in Westchester County

In the final hours before the winter storm, people across the Tri-State are preparing for the rain and snow.

Brine is already lining many streets, and many are grabbing last minute supplies.

"They are in a panic, as quite often happens. The most important thing is the salt, or ice melt," said one store worker. "Other things are the snow brushes for cars, the ice scrapers and shovels."

Westchester County could see more than six inches of snow from this winter storm.

"Westchester County, you never know," said Brenda Fuller, a customer. "So, we are preparing, we'll just be ready that's all."

Residents in Eastchester stocked up on supplies ahead of time.

Raegan Medgie has more on winter storm preparations from Eastchester.

NJDOT issues commercial vehicle travel restrictions on multiple Interstate highways

A commercial vehicle travel restriction on multiple Interstate highways in New Jersey begins on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

The travel restrictions are being coordinated with neighboring states. In addition to the commercial restrictions, all motorists are encouraged to avoid unnecessary travel on Saturday and Sunday.

The commercial vehicle travel restriction will be in place until further notice for the following highways in both directions:

I-78, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)

I-80, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)

I-280, entire length from I-80 to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)

I-287, entire length from NJ Route 440 to the New York State border

NJ Route 440, from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287

The commercial vehicle travel restriction applies to:

All tractor trailers (exceptions as listed in the Administrative Order)

Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks

Passenger vehicles pulling trailers

Recreational vehicles

Motorcycles

This restriction DOES NOT apply to:

The New Jersey Turnpike

The Garden State Parkway

The Atlantic City Expressway

Hochul advises New Yorkers to get ready

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a statement Friday afternoon urging residents, particularly those in the northern parts of the state, to prepare.

"New Yorkers are no strangers to snow, but it's always important to be prepared and to know how to safely handle incoming weather," Hochul said. "I urge everyone to pay attention to their local forecast and to plan travel accordingly."

The NYC Department of Sanitation has 700 salt spreaders ready to go, as a slushier mix is expected.

The MTA plans to focus primarily on Metro-North Railroad service during the storm Saturday.

Connecticut prepares for snowstorm

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says it's been about two years since a major storm has hit the state.

"I think this storm's been a long time coming," Lamont said. "It's been over two years since we've had a storm of this magnitude, 6 to 12 inches. We've got a lot of salt piled up here; it's been piling up for a while (and) some shiny new snow plows."

State Transportation Commission Garrett Eucalitto said his department will have about 900 drivers on duty, including 630 snow plows. There will also be about 200 contractors working on the state highways. But he said that is fewer than in the past.

"We have about 115 vacancies right now in our driver pool," he said. "So our employees will come in tomorrow evening and they are not going to go home until the storm is concluded."

He said the state is also short about a quarter of the contractors it normally uses, because of difficulties they have had filling jobs.

The storm that will hit the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast has inspired considerable "snow-ticipation," Lee explains how it's looking.

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check AccuTrack Radar

Air Quality Tracker

NWS Advisories, Watches and Warnings

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Follow meteorologist Lee Goldberg, Sam Champion, Brittany Bell, Jeff Smith, and Dani Beckstrom on social media.

----------

* Get the AccuWeather App

* More AccuWeather

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Sign up for free newsletters

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit Weather Photos and Videos

Have weather photos or videos to share? Send to Eyewitness News using this form. Terms of use apply.