Brooklyn residents on edge as police search for armed carjacking, robbery suspect: 'It's scary'

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Residents in a Brooklyn neighborhood are on edge as an "armed and dangerous" suspect wanted in multiple carjackings and robberies remains on the run.

Video shows a woman's struggle with the alleged carjacker in Brooklyn. It's hard to make out, but the screams of "Call the police! Somebody call 911!" are unmistakable.

Kye Mooney got home shortly before witnessing the commotion on East 16th Street in Sheepshead Bay.

"It could have easily been me, yeah," Mooney said.

Police warned residents to stay in their homes as they canvassed the entire neighborhood.

"We had no clue what was going on," a resident said.

The suspect was armed with a gun when he tried to steal the 40-year-old woman's Hyundai Sonata, police said.

"You're like minding your business because you're a New Yorker and you think someone is fighting over a parking spot when someone really someone is trying to fight for their car," Mooney said.

The gunman was on a roll Monday evening just after 7 p.m. when police say he had already carjacked a black Mercedes a few blocks away.

Before that, cops say he robbed an elderly woman at gunpoint.

Someone who lives in the building on 17th Street noticed the 70-year-old woman as she was being robbed of her purse in the lobby and tried to intervene, but the suspect pulled a gun on him.

Shahid Hussain regularly visits a mosque in the neighborhood and is on edge after learning about this incident.

"How did this happen because usually it's a safe neighborhood? Nothing happens around here, I was surprised and shocked," Hussain said.

Police are still looking for the suspect who is armed and apparently dangerous.

Witnessing an attempted carjacking at gunpoint also has Mooney also shaken up.

"It's scary, it's really scary, you see how dark it is here. We're supposed to have two streetlights. One in front of that building and one in front of that building and we don't," Mooney said.

