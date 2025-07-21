Off-duty Border Patrol officer shot by suspect in U.S. illegally, DHS says

HARLEM, New York (WABC) -- An off-duty customs and border protection officer who was shot in the face is recovering after a botched robbery in Fort Washington Park on Saturday.

Official say Miguel Mora, 21, who is in custody in connection to the shootout, was in the country illegally and has a history of violence in recent months.

The incident has caught the attention of President Trump as Mora was a suspect slated to be deported.

Border Enforcement Director Tom Homan and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem are expected to visit the officer Monday.

Video released by the Department of Homeland security shows two men approach the officer on a moped, with a female companion pulling out a gun.

The off-duty officer pulled out his service weapon but the gunman shot him in the face and arm. The officer fired back, hitting the gunman's leg.

Officials say Mora checked into ta Bronx hospital following the shooting with gun shot wounds to his legs and groin area.

Mayor Adams says the suspect is exactly the type of individual the city is cooperating with the federal government to try and capture.