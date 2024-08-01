Suspected drunk driver in deadly Deer Park nail salon crash due in court

RIVERHEAD, New York (WABC) -- The suspected drunk driver who plowed into a Long Island nail salon, killing four people, is expected to appear in court Thursday.

Prosecutors say Steven Schwally was the driver seen on surveillance video, whose car sped and flew into a nail salon in Deer Park.

Schwally, 64, is expected to be in court at 9:30 a.m.

He was indicted on four counts of second-degree murder among other charges.

Prosecutors say Schwally's speech was slurred, eyes were bloodshot and his breath smelled of alcohol at the time of his arrest in June.

The marine veteran was arrested in 2013 for driving while intoxicated as well.

Surveillance video captured terrifying the moments Schwally's Chevy Traverse plowed through the front glass doors of the Hawaii Nail Spa as employees and customers sat inside on a Friday afternoon.

Police say Schwally sped through a parking lot across the street before crashing his car into the store.

The horrific scene turned into a growing memorial for the victims, nine people were hurt.

Four people were killed, the owner of the salon who was known as Ken Chen, two employees, Yan Xu and Meizi Zhang, and 34-year-old off-duty NYPD Officer Emilia Rennack. She was there getting her nails done before a wedding.

Schwally told police he had 18 beers the night before the crash but that he had stopped drinking at 4 a.m.

He's pleaded not guilty.

