Community mourns NYPD officer killed in Deer Park nail salon crash

NEW HYDE PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- It was an emotional day on Long Island as friends, family, and co-workers came together to remember an NYPD officer killed by an out-of-control car at a nail salon in Deer Park.

A large sign was set up on the street with a picture of Officer Emilia Rennhack outside the home where her funeral was held Saturday in New Hyde Park.

Rennhack was one of four people killed when an alleged drunk driver crashed into a nail salon in Deer Park last Friday.

Pictured left to right: Jiancai Chen, Emilia Rennhack and Meizi Zhang

Also killed in the crash were Jiancai 'Kenny' Chen, 37, of Bayside, Queens, Yan Xu, 41, of Flushing, Queens, and Meizi Zhang, 50, of Flushing, Queens.

The 30-year-old was off-duty at the time, getting her nails done for a wedding.

Officer Rennhack was assigned to the 102nd Precinct in Queens, where her husband is a detective.

Police say Steven Schwally, 64, was drunk when he plowed an SUV through Hawaii Nail Salon.

Schwally, of Dix Hills, has been charged with DWI, and additional charges could still be filed against him.

This is not Schwally's first DWI incident. He pleaded guilty to similar charges in Suffolk County in March 2013.

Schwally was held on $1 million cash bail at his arraignment Monday afternoon in Central Islip.

Prosecutors say he is a Marine Corps veteran who is living at a Motor Inn in Commack.

He told police he had 18 beers the night before the crash, and stopped drinking at 4 a.m.

Schwally is due back in court on July 12.

