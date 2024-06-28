Sources: 4 dead, 9 injured after car crashes into Deer Park, Long Island nail salon

DEER PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- Four people are dead, and nine are injured after a minivan crashed into a nail salon on Long Island, sources say.

It happened at Hawaii Nail and Spa on 796 Grand Blvd. at a strip mall in Deer Park on Friday afternoon.

Officials say it appears that the driver of the minivan drove all the way through the building. The cause of the crash is still unknown.

All of the deceased victims were inside the nail salon.

The driver was transported to the hospital and was partially conscious. The people who were trapped were extricated and transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

