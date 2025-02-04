SUV crashes into Farmingdale Chinese restaurant, 2nd time in just over a year

The driver crashed through the front of the Great Wall Chinese Restaurant in Farmingdale.

FARMINGDALE, New York (WABC) -- An SUV crashed through a Farmingdale Chinese restaurant for the second time in a little more than a year.

Farmingdale police say a 57-year-old woman lost control of an SUV, hit two parked cars, and then crashed into and then crashed into the Great Wall Chinese Restaurant.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday in a strip mall on Broadway and Boundary Avenue.

There was a 30-year-old man sitting in a mustang outside the restaurant injured in the crash.

He and the 57-year-old SUV driver were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Bethpage Fire Department also put out a small fire inside the restaurant as a result of the crash.

Back on January 26, 2024, a suspected drunk driver hit a parked car and the impact sent both vehicles into the same Chinese restaurant.

But in this case, there were customers inside waiting to pick up their takeout.

No one was seriously hurt.

It took months for the restaurant to reopen after the first crash.

