Driver charged with DWI after crash lands both cars inside Chinese restaurant on Long Island

It happened while customers were waiting for food inside.

It happened while customers were waiting for food inside.

It happened while customers were waiting for food inside.

It happened while customers were waiting for food inside.

FARMINGDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- A driver has been charged with DWI and assault after a crash on Long Island.

Police say Lauren Potter, 39, was drunk when she crashed a Mercedes into a parked car on Friday night just after 9:30.

The impact was so intense, that both vehicles ended up inside a Chinese restaurant.

It happened while customers were waiting for their food inside Great Wall Kitchen on Boundary Ave.

One person was taken to the hospital. She is expected to be okay.

ALSO READ | Woman in custody after body parts found in fridge inside Flatbush apartment

Jim Dolan is in Flatbush with the story.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.