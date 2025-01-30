Tara Lipinski, Nancy Kerrigan mourn loss of figure skaters in DC plane crash

The figure skating community is mourning the losses of the 14 figure skaters who are among the victims of the first major commercial plane crash in the United States since 2009.

The figure skaters and coaches returning from the recent U.S. national championships in Wichita, Kansas, were aboard the American Airlines flight that collided with a Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport on Wednesday evening, officials said.

No survivors were expected in the crash, officials said Thursday. There were 64 people aboard the plane and three in the helicopter, according to officials.

"My heart is broken for our skating community," wrote Olympic gold medalist, world champion and figure skating commentator Tara Lipinski on her Instagram story. "It's unimaginable the loss. We will mourn their loss and ALWAYS remember them."

"My heart is with all the families affected- that part I have no words for. 'Strength' and 'love' won't do it justice. So many of our own were on this tragic flight and my heart aches, for them and for everyone part of this devastating accident," Lipinski finished.

Olympic Medalist Nancy Kerrigan spoke to the media on Thursday at the Skating Club of Boston.

"I feel for the athletes, the skaters, their families, but anyone who was on that plane, not just the skaters," she said through tears. "We've been through tragedies before as Americans, as people and we are strong, and I guess it's how we respond to it."

Amber Glenn, a two-time U.S. figure skating champion also reacted to the news in a brief statement on her Instagram story. "I'm in complete shock. I'm sorry I don't even know what to say," she wrote.

The 2024 World Champion Ilia Malinin mourned the loss to the skating community on his Instagram story on Thursday morning. "The figure skating community is family a family, and this loss is beyond words. My thoughts are with their families, friends and everyone affected. We will never forget them," he wrote.

"I am at a loss for words," wrote figure skater Starr Andrews on social media. She explained she "can't even explain how devastated I feel for the loss of amazing people that were on this flight."

Andrews added that she is sending prayers to the families of those who lost lives and the figure skating community.

Doug Zeghibe, the CEO and executive director for the Skating Club of Boston, said six of the victims, including two coaches, two teenage athletes and two moms of athletes, were from the Boston club.

"Our sport and this club have suffered a horrible loss with this tragedy," Zeghibe said. "Skating is a tight-knit community where parents and kids come together six or seven days a week to train and work together. Everyone is like family. We are devastated and completely at a loss for words."