Teammates, fellow students mourn 17-year-old hockey player who collapsed, died on ice

SEAFORD, Long Island (WABC) -- Massapequa's hockey coach is known for offering great motivation, but Friday he offered hugs to Varsity and JV high school players as teammates were overcome with grief.

Connor Kasin, 17, was eulogized inside the same Seaford church where he was baptized. The high school senior was playing in a charity hockey game at the Town of Oyster Bay Skating Center in Bethpage on Saturday in honor of a Syosset High School graduate who died in a car crash last year.

Kasin lost consciousness on the ice during intermission.

"He was a great person. He was very friendly. He taught everyone a lot of things, how to be kind, how to be a good person," said JV hockey player Nicholas Stella.

"It hits hard when you see these kids walking around with these jerseys," added Nicholas's mother, Lisa Stella.

Kasin played defense for Massapequa High and the elite youth travel hockey team, the Long Island Sharks.

His teammate, Andrew Durso, is still in disbelief.

"Every time he was in the locker room, he was always bringing a lot of laughter, and I think he touched a lot of hearts," Durso said.

"The hockey team just started their season. Every game, they're going to have to think of him and fight for him, and it's going to be hard," added classmate Reilly Cereghino.

The funeral, by far, was the most painful for Kasin's parents.

"It's a parent's worst nightmare. You don't really want anybody to have to go through that, but I have a lot of faith in God and hopefully the parents do too and that helps them through this," said teammate Andrew Durso's father, David Durso.

Grief counselors will continue to be on hand for Massapequa High School students.

Kasin's cause of death is still not known.

