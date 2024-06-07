Teenage gym employee uses MMA skills to take down suspected thief in Indiana: VIDEO

INDIANAPOLIS -- A teenage gym employee used his mixed martial arts and jiu-jitsu training to take down a man he suspected was trying to break into his car in central Indiana on June 3, according to the gym's manager.

Surveillance footage shows 18-year old Gavin Archer opening the door of 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Indianapolis and talk to a man outside. A moment later, the man lunges toward Archer who uses his combat skills to bring him to the ground.

"Due to Gavin's years of martial arts and jiu-jitsu training, he was able to minimize the strikes that were being thrown at him ... securing the man's back, and choking him unconscious to eliminate the immediate threat of danger so he could call police," Ian Pomfret, the gym's manager, wrote on Instagram.

According to Pomfret, the suspected thief told Archer he worked at a nearby car shop and thought Archer's vehicle was "a car he was 'supposed to work on'." Pomfret told Storyful that charges were pressed against the attacker.

In an Instagram post, Archer, who has a blue belt in jiu-jitsu, said he hoped his attacker "gets the help he needs."