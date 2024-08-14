NYPD looking for 16-year-old-girl who texted family that she's been kidnapped

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are calling on the public to aid in the search of a missing 16-year-old girl.
Family of the girl said they received a text message from her on August 13 around 3 p.m. that she was kidnapped by two men.
She was last seen at the Pitkin Avenue-Van Siclen Avenue A/C line subway station in Brooklyn.
The girl is described as a light complected person with black hair, brown eyes, standing at 5 feet 2 inches.
She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, white sneakers and a gray purse.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
