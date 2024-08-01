82-year-old man attacked in his back yard in Bronx; 2 suspects caught on camera

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are working to track down a pair suspects who attacked an 82-year-old man in his own back yard in the Bronx.

The attack happened Sunday morning near Walton Avenue and East 149th Street in Mott Haven.

Investigators said two males were on the roof of a nearby building when one of them threw a rock at the victim, hitting him in the head.

The other male threw a wooden two-by-four, also hitting the man in the head, police said, before both suspects took off.

Medics rushed the victim to New York City Health and Hospitals/Lincoln, where doctors used 15 staples to close the wound to the man's head.

Both suspects were caught by surveillance cameras in the area.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case or either suspect to contact them.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

