Landlord arrested after deadly assault on tenant over unpaid rent in the Bronx

THROGGS NECK, The Bronx (WABC) -- A landlord in the Bronx has been arrested for the deadly assault of a tenant over unpaid rent.

The assault happened just after 6 p.m. on Saturday in the tenant's home near the Throgs Neck Expressway.

Upon arrival, officers found 30-year-old Kristopher Samaroo with trauma to his body. Police say there was a fight after Samaroo's landlord came to collect the rent.

First responders transported the victim to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Charges are pending against the landlord.

