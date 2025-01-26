Tiempo 1/26/25: Celebrating the Bronx and its community; SBH Teaching Kitchen cooks healthy meals

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Tiempo, we highlight the SBH Teaching Kitchen in the Bronx.

So many Latinos know how to cook savory, mouthwatering meals, and the mission at SBH Teaching Kitchen focuses on preparing dishes that are not only delicious, but also healthy.

The kitchen offers eating plans, prenatal and Caribbean cuisine, cooking workshops and even has a rooftop garden. We speak with the vice president of community and government affairs of the SBH Health System about the teaching kitchen.

But first: The renewed push to celebrate the Bronx and its community.

The Bronx is home to a major Latino community. According to the 2020 U.S. Census, more than 50% of borough residents are Latinos.

Besides being the birthplace of Salsa and Hip Hop, there are so many others reasons to spotlight the Bronx. Recently, there has been a renewed push and focus on tourism to help make the Bronx a global destination.

Joining us to discuss all things Bronx is Borough President Vanessa Gibson.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

