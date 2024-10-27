Tiempo 10/27/24: Key issues important to Latino voters in the 2024 presidential election

In this special edition of Tiempo, we examine the key issues important to Latino voters as the U.S. inches closer to the 2024 presidential election.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this special edition of Tiempo, we preview Puerto Rican Heritage Month, which kicks off in November.

The celebration honors the many contributions that Boricuas have made in the United States.

To kick off the festivities, Comité Noviembre has scheduled several special events, including a Puerto Rican artisan fair. The organization is also celebrating its 38th anniversary.

We'll speak with the chairwoman and founding member of Comité Noviembre and the president of the Puerto Rican Institute for the Development of the Arts.

But first: a critical demographic that could sway the presidential election is the Latino vote.

The Hispanic Federation and the Latino Victory Foundation recently conducted a national poll on what issues are important to Latino voters. 60% said inflation and the cost of living are top issues. Immigration and abortion rights were also important issues to those surveyed.

Analysts expect a record 36.2 million eligible Latino voters in this election year.

Joining us to provide insight is Dorian Caal, director of the Civic Engagement Research Naleo Educational Fund.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

