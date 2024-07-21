Tiempo 7/21/24: Latina educator shares her journey to 'Fight for Equity in the Bronx'

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of "Tiempo," we talk to a Latina educator born and raised in the South Bronx.

She opened a charter high school there, which has an impressive record for consistently sending more than 95 percent of its graduates to the college of their choice.

Dr. Elaine Ruiz Lopez wrote a book about her journey called "The Fight for Equity in the Bronx."

She details the struggles and challenges of her childhood in the South Bronx and the fight she endured to open the charter high school.

But first, we catch up with the founder of LatinTRENDS magazine, Juan Guillen.

The news and entertainment website chronicles the best of Latin culture, music entertainment and inspirational people.

Originally launched as Dominican Times in 2001, the magazine's creators and editors rebranded the publication as LatinTRENDS in 2010 and now it's only available online.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

