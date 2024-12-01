Tiempo 12/01/24: New Jersey family on a mission to fight poverty in Dominican Republic

Tiempo has more on how a New Jersey family is helping to fight poverty in the Dominican Republic. Plus, Circus Vazquez returns to Queens, NYC to perform some exhilarating acrobatics.

Tiempo has more on how a New Jersey family is helping to fight poverty in the Dominican Republic. Plus, Circus Vazquez returns to Queens, NYC to perform some exhilarating acrobatics.

Tiempo has more on how a New Jersey family is helping to fight poverty in the Dominican Republic. Plus, Circus Vazquez returns to Queens, NYC to perform some exhilarating acrobatics.

Tiempo has more on how a New Jersey family is helping to fight poverty in the Dominican Republic. Plus, Circus Vazquez returns to Queens, NYC to perform some exhilarating acrobatics.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Tiempo, the largest family-owned circus is back performing some exhilarating acrobatics in Queens.

For 55 years, Circus Vazquez has entertained generations of audiences with an authentic and affordable circus experience, and this year's show carries on that legacy.

Tiempo speaks with the family behind Circus Vazquez about its show and legacy.

But right now, a New Jersey family is on a mission to help fight poverty in the Dominican Republic.

The family created the Caimito City Foundation in 2013. The organization collects food and school supplies to send to families in a rural town called El Caimito in the Dominican Republic.

Staffers are currently packing baskets for Christmas in an effort to give back during the holidays.

Joining us to discuss is William Almanzar, the co-founder of the Caimito City Foundation.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE TIEMPO PODCAST

MORE: Watch more episodes of Tiempo here!

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.