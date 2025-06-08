Tiempo 6/8/25: Previewing the 2025 National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Tiempo, we preview the 2025 National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City.

Celebrating its 68th anniversary, the parade kicks off along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan and remains one of the biggest celebrations in the city.

The theme this year: Plantando Bandera, or "Planting Roots," which recognizes how Puerto Rican communities across the diaspora have established deep roots and positively contributed to their communities, locally, nationally and globally.

If you can't watch the parade in-person, ABC 7 New York has you covered with live coverage on Channel 7 and wherever you stream us starting at noon.

On today's show, we take a look at some of the parade's honorees, including actor Luis Guzmán. His career spans more than 40 years, and includes a hefty number of films and TV series.

Guzman joins our program to discuss his distinguished career and Boricua heritage.

Meanwhile, a very important mission and focus for the National Puerto Rican Day Parade is education. The parade awards 100 scholarships to exceptional students making a difference in their community.

Joining us to discuss the mission is Jason Macias, the education committee chair of the National Puerto Rican Day Parade, as well as two of this year's scholarship recipients.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.