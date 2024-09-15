Tiempo 9/15/24: Poll looks at Latino electorate as Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month begins

In this edition of Tiempo, we celebrate Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month with a look at a new NYC exhibit dedicated to Latino artists. Plus, a new snap poll reveals the state of the Latino electorate.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month has begun, and throughout the month, "Tiempo" will recognize the contributions and the impact of Latino Americans on our history and our culture.

To begin the festivities, we visit the Museum of Broadway in New York, which has a new exhibit dedicated to the remarkable achievements of Latino artists, "¡VIVA! BROADWAY: ayer, hoy y mañana."

But first, we catch up with the Hispanic Federation, the umbrella organization founded in 1990 with a network now of over 750 nonprofit organizations. Its focus remains to strengthen the Latino community.

Recently, the federation collaborated with the Latino Victory Foundation and unveiled a national snap poll of registered Latino voters, which revealed the Latino electorate is highly motivated to participate in the 2024 elections.

Hispanic Federation CEO and President Frankie Miranda joins the program to discuss the results of the poll and its significance.

