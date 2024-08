Truck carrying 8,000 pound transformers collides with car on the Alexander Hamilton Bridge

John Del Giorno reports from NewsCopter 7 over the Alexander Hamilton Bridge.

THE BRONX (WABC) -- A tractor-trailer carrying 8,000 pound transformers has collided with a car in the Bronx.

The crash happened on the Cross Bronx Expressway on the Alexander Hamilton Bridge.

Crews on the scene are working to clean up the spill, which has also turned into a gasoline leak after one of the transformers hit the truck's fuel tank.

All northbound lanes heading toward the Major Deegan Expressway are currently blocked.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.