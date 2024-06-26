Tractor-trailer crashes into home in Carteret, New Jersey

CARTERET, New Jersey (WABC) -- Crews are on the scene after a tractor-trailer crashed into the back of a home in Carteret, New Jersey on Wednesday.

Carteret Mayor Dan Reiman says the tractor-trailer crashed into a house on Chrome Avenue off of Industrial Highway/Middlesex Avenue.

He says that the driver of the truck may have had a medical episode before crashing into the house.

It's not clear if anyone was injured.

The Carteret Fire Department is urging drivers to find an alternate route in the area of Chrome Avenue and Middlesex Avenue as crews continue operations.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.