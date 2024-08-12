Partial G train service restored as modernization project enters final phase

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- There is light at the end of the tunnel as the G train's modernization project enters its final phase.

A central part of the project was to upgrade the subway signals.

Eyewitness News got an exclusive look at some of that work.

The MTA says the crosstown line used by the G train still has its original signal system from when it opened over 90 years ago.

Now the MTA is installing new technology to make the line more reliable.

Phase 2 of the work has been completed, which restored service between Court-Square and Bedford-Nostrand Avenue early Monday morning.

G trains will not run between Bedford-nostrand Avenue and Church Avenue.

There is a free shuttle bus service making all G stops between Bedford-Nostrand Avenue and Hoyt-Schermerhorn Street stations.

"I mean if it's true that's good, but I don't believe it," a commuter said. "Definitely a worth investment and it'll be easier for us to move around."

This phase is expected to be complete on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The MTA wants to fully upgrade the signal system on the crosstown line by 2027.

