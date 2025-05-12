Duffy plans meeting with airlines after problems plague Newark Liberty International Airport

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Newark Liberty International Airport is operating with two runways on Monday, but is still experiencing cancellations and delays.

Forty flights were canceled, equating to 7% of the schedule, and there were 25 delays as of Monday afternoon.

Airlines will meet with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy in Washington on Wednesday.

That meeting will likely determine how many flights will originate at Newark Airport for the rest of the summer.

The meeting, expected to last several days, will bring all the major airlines that operate out of Newark together in one place.

The DOT will work with the airlines to create a plan for scaling back flights at Newark. It is unknown how many flights will be cut or how long the reductions will last.

United, which flies the most flights out of Newark, already preemptively cut its schedule by 10%, or by 35 flights daily.

This will result in fewer flights at Newark in the coming months, but they are expected to be more reliable.

Problems persisted for the airport over the weekend after the Federal Aviation Administration issued another ground stop following an equipment issue on Sunday morning.

According to the FAA, a telecommunications issue at the Philadelphia TRACON (terminal radar approach control) Area C facility, which guides aircraft in and out of Newark, caused the agency to issue the 45-minute ground stop.

Sunday's equipment issue comes after radar screens briefly went black at the airport early Friday morning.

Air traffic controllers on Friday could be heard telling a FedEx plane that their screens went dark and then asked them to tell their company to put pressure on to get the problem fixed. In another transmission, the controller is heard telling a private jet arriving from Cyprus that they just had a brief radar outage and to stay at or above 3,000 feet in case they can't get in touch during their descent.

Sonia Rincon has the latest from Newark Airport.

Friday's outage was the third time in two weeks that radars failed at the facility in Philadelphia where controllers manage the airspace in and around Newark.

The week prior, an outage at Newark caused ATC computer screens to go dark for roughly 60 to 90 seconds and prevented controllers from talking to aircraft during that time, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the incident. As a result, the FAA briefly halted all departures to the airport.

Following the outage, several controllers went on medical leave, calling the experience a traumatic event. The controllers are entitled to at least 45 days away from the job and must be evaluated by a doctor before they can return to work.

Anthony Johnson reports on the government's plans to overhaul the air traffic control system and fix issues at Newark.

Duffy said Sunday that he also plans to raise the mandatory retirement age for air traffic controllers from 56 to 61, as he tries to navigate a shortage of about 3,000 people in that specialized position.

He plans to give those air traffic controllers a 20% upfront bonus to stay on the job. However, he says many air traffic controllers choose to retire after 25 years of service, which means many retire around the age of 50.

"These are not overnight fixes," Duffy said. "But as we go up, one, two years, older guys on the job, younger guys coming in, men and women - we can make up that 3,000-person difference."

ABC News and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

