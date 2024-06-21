LaGuardia Airport receives high rankings for stress-free experience amongst local travel hubs: study

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As summer travel kicks into high gear, one airport in New York City is having a Cinderella story of a comeback: LaGuardia Airport.

A recent study by MarketWatch gave LaGuardia Airport high rankings for providing a stress-free experience for its travelers.

But how did it do against the other local airports in the Tri-State area?

Here's a breakdown of the study's findings:

(1) In terms of flights delayed:

LaGuardia Airport -- 18.37%

Newark Liberty International Airport -- 21.82%

John F. Kennedy International Airport -- 22.86%

(2) In terms of flights cancelled:

John F. Kennedy International Airport -- 2.34%

LaGuardia Airport -- 2.72%

Newark Liberty International Airport -- 2.80%

(3) In terms of average TSA wait times:

LaGuardia Airport -- 12.1 minutes

Newark Liberty International Airport -- 14.5 minutes

John F. Kennedy International Airport -- 15.7 minutes

You can read more about these study findings on MarketWatch's website.

