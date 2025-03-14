Travelers express unease in wake of flight emergencies as airlines gear up for spring break

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As airlines ramp up for the spring break travel season, so too is the unease among travelers in the wake of several airline emergencies in recent months.

At LaGuardia Airport on Friday, the spring break rush was on, but in the tranquil new terminal, unease is setting in.

Amy Hanson flies four times a month for work. On Friday, she was, for the first time, admittedly a little bit nervous.

"It doesn't matter the airline you're on because they're all having issues," Hanson said. "I mean, it's everything from ATC issues to planes having engine problems. I don't know, it's all over the place."

On Thursday, an American Airlines plane landed at Denver International Airport, where the 737's engine caught fire as soon as it arrived at the gate.

It's just the latest in a parade of inflight emergencies.

Last month, a Delta Air Lines flight from Minnesota crashed and caught fire upon landing in Toronto.

That came just weeks after the deadliest disaster in two decades, when an American Airlines passenger jet and Black Hawk military helicopter collided over Washington, D.C., killing 67 people.

"You used to feel really comfortable when you would land but now it's not until you actually stop until you're really comfortable because things are happening after landing," Hanson said.

Not long ago, the airline industry was flying high, thanks to skyrocketing post-COVID demand as Americans returned to the air in greater numbers than before the pandemic.

But these days, between concerns over safety and a plunging stock market, some people are "understandably skittish about flying somewhere for spring break," says Henry Harteveldt of Atmosphere Research Group.

Add in the risk of DOGE-related federal layoffs, and even though the Trump administration has vowed not to impact aviation safety, passengers' unease at boarding their flights is evident.

The industry analyst says the airlines are bracing for turmoil. The CEOs of Delta, American and Southwest airlines are all warning investors of lower revenues ahead.

"When the economy is weak, when people feel their wallets are under assault, they probably will scale back on the spending," Harteveldt said.

Spring break is unlikely to be impacted. After all, most have already paid for their tickets, but summer travel is a different story.

Holbrook, Long Island resident, Napoleon Alejandro, is tightening his belt for his upcoming bucket list trip to Paris.

"I was leaning toward paying more for a better seat, but as you can see, I'm not that tall," he said. "A regular economy seat is fine for me."

When it comes to safety, industry analysts and airline executives continue to point out that flying still is infinitely safer than driving, but that does little to quell fears of spring breakers just trying to relax.

