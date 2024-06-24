Tree falls onto West Orange, New Jersey home causing significant damage

WEST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A house in West Orange, New Jersey suffered major structural damage when a tree fell on top of it on Monday.

A tree in the homeowner's backyard fell onto the house on Oak Ridge Road around 4:45 p.m.

West Orange police and fire departments responded to the scene and had the area blocked off.

It appeared that the tree fell on top of the house, buckling half of the second floor.

A neighbor who lives next door told Eyewitness News that the tree is larger than what can be seen from the front. He says his family room also suffered damage from the tree.

No injuries have been reported so far.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

