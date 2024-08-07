Long Island officials taking action before Tropical Storm Debby hits Tri-State

Chanteé Lans has the latest from Hempstead, LI as residents prepare for remnants of tropical storm.

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- Tropical Storm Debby is moving up the East Coast and officials on Long Island are preparing for possible heavy rain, strong wind and coastal flooding.

The Hempstead Town Storm Response Team has been mobilized in anticipation of the tropical storm which is expected to impact the New York area between Thursday morning and Saturday morning.

"This storm will bring heavy rains and gusty winds, with the potential for beach erosion and coastal flooding, over the next several days," said Supervisor Don Clavin. "Here in America's largest Town, we are making sure we are prepared for whatever Mother Nature throws at us, and we are urging our residents to do the same."

Business owners on Freeport's Nautical Mile say they are prepared for high tide and possible flooding.

"The key is the flooding like from Sandy, even the horrors from 10 years ago, so that's the key that we're tracking and kind of watching," said Michael Bracco who owns Bracco's Clam & Oyster Bar.

Across the water, some homeowners like longtime Freeport resident Robert Latronica say they are ready too.

"Nothing low, everything is kept high, anything of any value up in the attic or away from the ground," Latronica said. "Pretty much everyone that lives in the water has that posture."

Hempstead town officials spent the day helping tie down boats and workers have been preparing for the storm all week by clearing storm drains, fueling response vehicles and priming equipment.

Clavin said the concern is about more than just water.

"We are expecting trees coming down to some level, which results in dangerous road conditions and power outages," Clavin said.

He is urging residents to heed his warning.

"If you could stay home on Friday, could be a great idea," Clavin said. "If you have to be at work, you better plan on a slow commute to get to wherever you have to be."

Hempstead town officials say they expect high tide to happen around noon on Friday.

