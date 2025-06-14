Trump celebrates 'fighting spirit' of US armed forces during military parade in DC

President Donald Trump celebrated the "fighting spirit and unyielding force" the American military in brief remarks following a parade in Washington, D.C., commemorating the 250th anniversary of the armed services, that saw a grand showing of the military's power throughout the National Mall.

In all, 84 military vehicles, including 28 Abrams tanks, 6,700 marching soldiers and other military presentations, rolled through the streets of Washington for the celebration, which also happened to fall on Trump's 79th birthday.

PHOTOS: Military parade celebrates Army's 250th anniversary

1 of 13 The colors are presented as President Donald Trump attends a military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary on June 14, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

With bad weather in the forecast, the parade started a half hour early -- at 6 p.m.

Security was tight following several recent events, including the ongoing situation between Israel and Iran and the protests over immigration raids that began in Los Angeles last weekend. In addition, security has been on alert following the targeted shooting of two Minnesota state legislators and their spouses earlier in the day.

As the parade in D.C. was underway, protests on the West Coast appeared to be intensifying. After hours of peaceful protest in the city as part of the nationwide "No Kings Day" demonstrations, Los Angeles police and other agencies began aggressively clearing the streets in downtown LA, where protestors had pushed up against police lines.

Trump's remarks, coming at the end of the parade, were brief and did not stray into political terrain or mention current events.

"Today we commemorate a date that did not just change America's history but the history of the entire world," Trump said, referring to the Army's birthday.

He touted the military's might and offered a warning to America's enemies.

"It has done so much and set the devil himself flying into full retreat," he said of the U.S. military. Time and again America's enemies have learned if you threaten the American people, our soldiers are coming for you. Your defeat will be certain. Your demise will be final. And your downfall will be total and complete."

Who's in attendance at the DC parade?

Trump arrived with First Lady Melania Trump, watching the procession march down Constitution Avenue from a viewing stand near the White House. Trump stood and saluted the troops as they passed.

Pres. Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Sec. of the Army Daniel Driscoll and Defense Sec. Pete Hegseth attend a military parade on June 14, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

ABC News observed some people in the crowd wearing MAGA hats and others burst into singing "Happy Birthday," as the parade was about to begin.

Also in attendance were Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a former Army soldier and Guardsman, and Vice President JD Vance, a Marine veteran, and his family.

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, who served in the National Guard, also attended.

As the parade kicked off, soldiers marched in uniforms that represented America's biggest armed conflicts from the Revolutionary War to the War on Terror.

Crowds did not appear to be packed through the side streets throughout the Mall.

During the event, Trump received a flag from a soldier who parachuted onto the White House Ellipse.

The president also gave the oath of enlistment to some 250 soldiers.

"Welcome to the United States Army and have a great life," Trump said after the swearing-in.

When asked Thursday what he hopes the public will remember about the American parade, Trump said, "How great our country is, very simple, and how strong our military is."

A military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary, coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

"We have the strongest military in the world," he added.

The event concludes with fireworks over the Tidal Basin.

The Army said it has accounted for spending between $25 million and $45 million on the parade, staged on or near the National Mall.

About 6 in 10 Americans say that Saturday's parade is "not a good use" of government money, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Democrats have slammed the event and its costs.

"Money should be put in medical defense research instead of wasted on some pomp and circumstance for the president," Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday. "This is not consistent with what the men and women in uniform deserve."

Members of the U.S Army cross Arlington Memorial Bridge to start the parade down Constitution Avenue marking the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army, June 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Trump's parade came hours after hundreds of thousands of protesters gathered across the country in mass protests dubbed "No Kings Day."

From New York to San Francisco and in small towns, protesters stayed peaceful marching down streets with signs and chants against the administration's policies, including its increased deportation and ICE raids.

Trump brushed off the protests when asked about them Thursday.

"I don't feel like a king. I have to go through hell to get stuff approved. A king would say I'm not gonna get this," he said. "No, no, we're not a king, we're not a king at all."