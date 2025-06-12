Trump's military parade: What to know about the Army anniversary event

Inside the preparations underway to secure the U.S. Army's 250th birthday parade on Saturday, which also falls on Pres. Trump's 79th birthday.

Inside the preparations underway to secure the U.S. Army's 250th birthday parade on Saturday, which also falls on Pres. Trump's 79th birthday.

Inside the preparations underway to secure the U.S. Army's 250th birthday parade on Saturday, which also falls on Pres. Trump's 79th birthday.

Inside the preparations underway to secure the U.S. Army's 250th birthday parade on Saturday, which also falls on Pres. Trump's 79th birthday.

A massive military parade is set to bring thousands to Washington, D.C., to mark the Army's 250th birthday on June 14 -- the same day as President Donald Trump's 79th birthday.

The Army has estimated more than 6,000 soldiers will participate in the event -- an all-day ordeal that's expected to include a fitness competition, festival and parade complete with tanks and infantry vehicles, helicopter flyovers and parachute jumps.

"We will celebrate a spectacular military parade in Washington, D.C., like no other," Trump said on his social media site last week, touting a parade that's "gonna be better and bigger than any parade we've ever had in this country."

Here's what to know about the event:

When is the military parade?

The parade is on June 14 at 6:30 p.m. -- and is a part of a day of events that goes from 8:30 a.m. until around 10 p.m.

The day begins with Army senior leaders laying a wreath on Tomb of the Unknown at Arlington National Cemetery. After that, a fitness competition will go from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Then a festival -- open to the public -- will take place on the National Mall from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

After the parade, there will be a fireworks show over the Tidal Basin at 9:45 p.m.

The festival and the parade are free events that are open to the public. Tickets are not required.

What is the parade route?

The parade route will follow along D.C.'s Constitution Avenue from 23rd to 15th streets and end near the White House, where parachutists with the Army's Golden Knights will jump on to the Ellipse and offer the president a folded flag.

The Army is estimating some 200,000 people will be along the parade route.

What will spectators see in the military parade?

The parade includes 6,700 soldiers, 28 Abrams tanks, 28 Bradley Fighter Vehicles, 28 Stryker vehicles, four Paladin self-propelled howitzers, eight marching bands, 24 horses, two mules and one dog named Doc Holiday, according to the Army. The Army has also added rocket launchers and precision-guided missiles to its birthday show.

There will also be 50 aircraft flying overhead -- including World War II-era platforms like the M4 Sherman tank, the Douglas C-47 transport aircraft and the P-51 Mustang fighter. There will be Cobra and Huey helicopters too, according to the Army.

Members from every Army division are participating in the parade -- with a vision of telling the history of the Army. The parade will have troops dressed in Revolutionary War garb and then move through the various wars in history, the Army said. As the troops and equipment march through D.C., any aircraft corresponding to that era will fly overhead.

What is the expected cost of the parade?

The Army said it expects to spend anywhere from $25 million to $45 million on this year's events, although the final tally is expected to be much higher when other costs are factored in.

The U.S. Secret Service has designated the event a "national security special event" akin to the Super Bowl or a presidential inauguration, requiring significant security resources.

The Department of Homeland Secretary has not released a cost estimate for securing the event.

The Army also will be on the hook for any damage done to roads in Maryland and Washington.

Are any protests expected?

Progressive groups say they'll hold more than 1,500 "No Kings Day" events across the U.S. on Saturday to protest the Trump administration and to counter the military parade.

The Women's March is planning its own protests with events set for around the country.

When was the last U.S. military parade?

On June 8, 1991, the US Park Police estimated 800,000 people crammed on to the National Mall to celebrate the U.S. victory in the Persian Gulf War -- with 200,000 people lining the parade route.

At the time, ABC News reported the cost at $12 million, with $5 million of the cost covered by private donations.