Uber driver speaks out after being pepper sprayed by passenger

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An Uber driver is speaking out after he was blindsided and pepper sprayed by a woman earlier this week.

Shohel Muhmad picked up Jennifer Guilbeault, 23, and a friend on West 46th Street, but once they got near East 65th Street and Lexington Avenue, Guilbeault lunged forward from the backseat and started spraying Muhmad for no reason.

The shocking incident was caught on video.

"Yes, the burning lasted two hours," said Muhmad.

Seconds after being sprayed, Muhmad tried to get out of the car but still had his seatbelt on.

"I'm kind of hanging out of the car, so I take my buckle off, close my eyes and get out and realized my car was still running," he said. "I jumped in and put in park and get out."

Muhmad insists he hadn't said a word to the women.

"The rider's actions shown in the video are deplorable," said an Uber spokesperson. "Violence is not tolerated, and the rider has been banned from the Uber platform. We will support police in their investigation however we can."

Guilbeault -- who has a background in PR -- was arrested and charged with assault. Her roommate told Eyewitness News she had no idea about the incident, but has been in touch with her since.

Muhmad acknowledged the ordeal has hurt him financially, as he is the breadwinner of his family who currently lives in Bangladesh.

Guilbeault's lawyer could not be reached for comment.

ALSO READ | Video shows 95-year-old grandmother assaulted by home aide in Harlem

Jim Dolan has the story from Harlem.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.