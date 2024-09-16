Survey suggests majority of teachers support phone ban in New York City schools -- with conditions

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- With students across New York City settling into the new school year, officials are weighing the options for a citywide cellphone ban in schools.

In a survey of the United Federation of Teachers, two-thirds of educators said they support the ban -- but with conditions.

Educators say they don't want to be the first or only line of enforcement when it comes to a ban -- that needs to begin outside the classroom.

They also want the Department of Education to cover the cost -- not the schools.

They think enforcement needs to be consistent, fair and uniform.

Additionally, they think schools should have emergency contact lines for parents.

"Teachers know first-hand that cell phones waste classroom time and threaten students' mental and physical health," UFT President Michael Mulgrew said. "We don't want a ban that wastes more instructional time by having individual educators asked to collect every class's cell phones, or has school communities having to choose between buying new lab equipment or cell phone pouches and lockers."

According to the survey, educators say cellphone lockers are the preferred method of keeping devices out of classrooms.

Mulgrew also said that parents need to be brought into the conversation so they feel comfortable with any changes.

The UFT said it conducted the survey of teachers and other members in July and early August 2024 and received 3,685 responses from 1,175 schools.

As of now, it remains up to each school to determine its cellphone policies.

