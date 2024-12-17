UnitedHealthcare CEO killing: Luigi Mangione expected to waive extradition in court Thursday

Luigi Mangione faces charges including second-degree murder in the death of the UnitedHealthcare CEO

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Luigi Mangione, the accused killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is expected to waive extradition when he appears in court in Pennsylvania on Thursday, sources told ABC News.

In Pennsylvania, Mangione faces charges including allegedly possessing an untraceable ghost gun.

In New York, he faces charges including second-degree murder. Mangione has hired Karen Friedman Agnifilo as his lawyer in New York. She was a 25-year veteran of the Manhattan District Attorney's Office and its second in command for 8 years.

His court appearance is set for 9 a.m. Thursday.

Mangione was apprehended at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 9 after nearly one week on the run.

Mangione's arrest came five days after the caught-on-camera killing of Thompson outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel.

Police say the shooter waited outside the hotel, where the health insurer was holding its investor conference, early on the morning of Dec. 4. He approached Thompson from behind and shot him before fleeing on a bicycle through Central Park.

Mangione is fighting attempts to extradite him back to New York so that he can face a murder charge in Thompson's killing. A hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 30.

The 26-year-old, who police say was found with a " ghost gun " matching shell casings found at the site of the shooting, is charged in Pennsylvania with possession of an unlicensed firearm, forgery and providing false identification to police.

Mangione is an Ivy League graduate from a prominent Maryland real estate family. In posts on social media, Mangione wrote about experiencing severe chronic back pain before undergoing a spinal fusion surgery in 2023. Afterward, he posted that the operation had been a success and that his pain had improved and mobility returned. He urged others to consider the same type of surgery.

Information from ABC News and the Associated Press

