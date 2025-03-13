24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
4-alarm fire rips through several restaurants in University Heights section of the Bronx

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Thursday, March 13, 2025 1:04PM
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- Firefighters are working to put out the flames of a four-alarm fire that broke out in the Bronx on Thursday morning.

The fire happened just before 8:30 a.m. in a restaurant on Jerome Avenue.

Officials say the fire has spread to three separate restaurants.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

----------


