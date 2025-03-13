4-alarm fire rips through several restaurants in University Heights section of the Bronx

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- Firefighters are working to put out the flames of a four-alarm fire that broke out in the Bronx on Thursday morning.
The fire happened just before 8:30 a.m. in a restaurant on Jerome Avenue.
Officials say the fire has spread to three separate restaurants.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
