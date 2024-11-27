Want to learn how to draw "Mini Maui?" Animator Austin Taylor shows you how in a fun, step-by-step tutorial!

Unlock your inner Disney artist and draw a Moana 2 character with this step-by-step guide

Disney animator Austin Taylor showed On The Red Carpet how to draw "Mini Maui," the playful tattoo keeping The Rock's "Maui" in check in "Moana 2."

Disney animator Austin Taylor showed On The Red Carpet how to draw "Mini Maui," the playful tattoo keeping The Rock's "Maui" in check in "Moana 2."

Disney animator Austin Taylor showed On The Red Carpet how to draw "Mini Maui," the playful tattoo keeping The Rock's "Maui" in check in "Moana 2."

Disney animator Austin Taylor showed On The Red Carpet how to draw "Mini Maui," the playful tattoo keeping The Rock's "Maui" in check in "Moana 2."

Disney's new movie, "Moana 2," opens only in theaters this Thanksgiving, and one of the film's animators, Austin Taylor, gave On The Red Carpet a step-by-step lesson on how to draw "Mini Maui," the mischievous tattoo that keeps Dwayne Johnson's "Moana 2" character "Maui" in check.

The new film follows Moana, Maui and some new friends on a dangerous adventure to reunite the peoples of the Pacific Islands.

Watch the full drawing tutorial video above to learn how to draw like a Disney animator!

Set sail with Moana when "Moana 2" hits theaters on Nov. 27.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC News Station.