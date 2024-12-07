Cause of deadly Upper East Side apartment building fire was electrical, stemmed from wiring: FDNY

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Fire marshals have determined the cause of a deadly fire on the Upper East Side Monday night was electrical and stemmed from wiring.

The badly damaged a six-story apartment building located at 526 E. 82nd St. between York and East End avenues.

About 33 units and 138 fire and EMS personnel responded to the fire which engulfed the fourth, fifth and sixth floors.

A man was found dead in a hallway on the fifth floor.

Several firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The fire also displaced 23 adults from 15 apartments.

