1 civilian dead, 2 firefighters injured in Upper East Side apartment building fire

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person was killed and two firefighters were injured after a fire broke out at an apartment building on the Upper East Side of Manhattan on Monday.

The fire broke out around 7:15 p.m. at a six-story apartment building located at 526 E. 82nd St. between York and East End avenues.

When crews arrived at the scene, the discovered heavy fire on the fifth floor which extended to the sixth floor and the cockloft.

About 33 units and 138 fire and EMS personnel responded to the fire, which was elevated to three alarms around 7:40 p.m.

Officials say one civilian was killed, and two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

It's not clear yet what started the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

