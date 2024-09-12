Lockdown lifted at Brandeis High School after reports of a gun on Upper West Side campus

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A lockdown has been lifted at a high school on the Upper West Side after a report of a gun on campus.

The NYPD says an anonymous person made a 911 call around 9:40 a.m. on Thursday reporting there was a person with a gun inside Brandeis High School's campus.

The call resulted in heavily-armed officers responding to the school to search for a possible gunman. Students as a result were directed to shelter in place, including under their desks inside their classrooms. Police say students were also confined to the gym.

The school was eventually placed on lockdown as police tried to determine if the report of a gun was credible or not.

Police sources now say the report is not credible, and the lockdown has since been lifted as parents start to be reunited with their kids.

One student who did not make it into school described the panic to Eyewitness News.

"I got messages from my friends saying there was a lockdown, and that apparently someone brought a gun in an unspecified bathroom, and so the police started coming trying to find who that person was," the student said. "And my brother says right now they are all in the gym, and they are all stuck in there right now and just waiting for any news about anything."

Parents rushed to the campus, anxiously waiting for more information, some waiting over an hour to understand what was going on. For many parents, their only line of communication was to reach their kids through their cell phones.

"I've been told by my son that the police are now in the classroom where he was hiding. He says they are still in the room. He says this is crazy, he was terrified and this shouldn't happen in this country," one mother said. "I won't feel 100% better until I get to hug him and know he's out of there and that his mental health will be OK after this."

The Brandeis High School campus is home to multiple elementary and high schools.

