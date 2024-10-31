17-year-old boy shot in thigh on Upper West Side, Manhattan: police

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old boy was shot on Manhattan's Upper West Side on Thursday.
Police say the teen victim was shot once in the right leg around 6:30 p.m. near West 71st Street and Amsterdam Avenue.
The victim was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center where he's expected to survive.
There are no arrests.
The investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.