17-year-old boy shot in thigh on Upper West Side, Manhattan: police

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old boy was shot on Manhattan's Upper West Side on Thursday.

Police say the teen victim was shot once in the right leg around 6:30 p.m. near West 71st Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

The victim was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center where he's expected to survive.

There are no arrests.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

