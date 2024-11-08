Person of interest in custody in Upper West Side shooting that sparked manhunt

Police believe the suspect is a disgruntled former employee

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A person of interest was taken into custody Friday morning in the Upper West Side shooting that caused chaos on the subway system Thursday morning.

He is at the 20th Precinct and no charges have been immediately filed.

Authorities believe a disgruntled former employee at a computer shop near 68th Street and Columbus Avenue shot his ex-boss after he was fired.

The suspect fired at least a half dozen times, striking the victim twice in the leg and shoulder.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside and is expected to survive. His workers were too rattled to speak on camera but told Eyewitness News he's doing fine.

The search the for suspect led to temporary subway delays across Manhattan when he fled to the subway station at 72nd Street and Central Park West.

Authorities had the power turned off so officers could walk the tracks in case the suspect was hiding in the subway tunnel north of the station.

Some passengers had to be evacuated and A/B/C/D trains were delayed for the investigation.

Additionally, some subway riders said they were told to lie on the floor of the train as police searched for the suspect.

Investigators believe the suspect may have left the subway through an emergency exit at 76th Street and they continued to search for him in Central Park on Thursday afternoon.

NYPD officers look into subway grate at 76th Street.

It is not yet clear where the person of interest was found.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

