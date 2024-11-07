Police searching for suspect after man shot in leg on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot on the Upper West Side on Thursday morning.

It happened just before 9:30 a.m. at 69th Street and Columbus Avenue.

The victim was shot in the leg and possibly the shoulder by another man who fled down 69th Street toward Central Park.

The suspect was last seen wearing a white hat, green jacket, blue underhoodie and holding a black gun in his hand.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

