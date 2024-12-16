Video shows officer rip steel door to save man from house fire in Arizona

A heroic police officer sprang into action on December 13, ripping a back door from its frame to rescue a man trapped inside his burning home.

The Casa Grande Police Department said officers responded to a report of a structure fire, with Officer Samuel being the first to arrive at the scene.

Officer Samuel rushed to the backyard after hearing cries for help, finding a man trapped behind a padlocked steel security door amid heavy smoke and intense heat, police reported.

Police said Officer Samuel worked "diligently to break the padlock," all while reassuring the trapped man by "asking [ ... ] questions and telling him that he was going to help him and get him out."

"Ultimately, Officer Samuel grabbed the entire steel door and ripped it off the frame, freeing the trapped homeowner," police said.

Bodycam footage captured the dramatic rescue. Officer Samuel can be heard telling the trapped man, "We're gonna get you out, stay with me," in the video.

According to police, Officer Samuel was treated for smoke inhalation alongside another officer and received treatment for lacerations to both hands and burn blisters on one hand.